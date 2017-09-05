Kevin’s Shameful Fat Guy Moment

Kevin was out to eat with his wife for a lobster roll, which is about his 17th of the season.

It was a roadside stand and you’re giving a choice for a side so Kevin went for good ol’ corn on the cob. While he’s going to town on the ear of corn, he can hear whispers of people saying to get a look at him chowing down on the cob of corn.

He had both sweat and butter dripping off his face while eating. His wife suggested you just eat corn at home. This brings the total of two foods he’s not allowed to eat in public. Corn and Ribs.

After feeling shameful for himself, Kevin tried to make himself feel better by talking about cooking a chicken inside a watermelon.

Take a listen and let us know if you’ve been food shamed somewhere or have tried chicken in a watermelon.

