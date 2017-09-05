Extra Virgin Senseless Survey

Fresh back from a long Labor Day weekend, Kevin grabbed his questions and went right into with a guy he rang up this morning with the first question being about sexual harassment in the workplace. He then brought up if you turn up Titanic when all the people are in the water, you can hear someone faintly say “Marco” and another say “Polo” and the guy didn’t know that.

Kevin threw in a football question for the new season about Madden allegedly eating all the footballs in 1983 cancelling the season. The guy didn’t’ seem phased and just kept going with it until Kevin asked him about red lights, an expired can of whoop-ass and sang a song about garlic bread, he started to realize something was up here.

He finally hung up when Kevin asked about extra virgin olive oil which you can imagine what Kevins’ response was.

Check out the whole oily survey.

