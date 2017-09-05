Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 5 in Classic Rock History

Freddie Mercury (1946-1991), singer with Queen, standing in front of a drumkit as he sings into a microphone on stage during a live concert performance by the band at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom, on 5 June 1982. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

It’s Freddy Mercury’s birthday. The late lead singer of Queen was born in what country?

ANSWER: Zanzibar

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 5, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1968: The Doors performed “Hello, I Love You” live on a rooftop for “Top of the Pops”.
  • 1971: Five films by John and Yoko were screened at the London Arts Spectrum. They were met with mediocre reviews.
  • 1976: Gary Rossington, former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd, lost most of his teeth and broke his knee cap when his car hit a telephone pole, a tree, and then a house!

Checking the WZLX ticket stash…

  • 1971: The Byrds were at the South Shore Music Circus.
  • 1978: Phil Lynott brought his band Thin Lizzy to the Paradise.
  • 2002: The Rolling Stones played the brand new Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on the 2nd night of their world tour.
