Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 5 in Classic Rock History

It’s Freddy Mercury’s birthday. The late lead singer of Queen was born in what country?
ANSWER: Zanzibar
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 5, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1968: The Doors performed “Hello, I Love You” live on a rooftop for “Top of the Pops”.
- 1971: Five films by John and Yoko were screened at the London Arts Spectrum. They were met with mediocre reviews.
- 1976: Gary Rossington, former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd, lost most of his teeth and broke his knee cap when his car hit a telephone pole, a tree, and then a house!
Checking the WZLX ticket stash…
- 1971: The Byrds were at the South Shore Music Circus.
- 1978: Phil Lynott brought his band Thin Lizzy to the Paradise.
- 2002: The Rolling Stones played the brand new Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on the 2nd night of their world tour.