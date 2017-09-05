Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Boston Emissions 9/3/17: Boston Under Cover + Weakened Friends, Abbie Barrett, David Age and the Regrets

Local Songs of the Week + 9/3/17

Lonely Leesa and the Lost Cowboys – Reckless
Magen Tracy and the Missed Connections – Color The Air
Mister Vertigo – No Myth

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, September 3, 2017

Damone – Wasted Years (Iron Maiden)

Quintaine Americana – Rebel Yell (Billy Idol)

We’re All Gonna Die – That Smell (Lynyrd Skynrd)

The Charms – Sick As A Dog (Aerosmith)

Jenny Dee and the Deelinquents – Fox on the Run (Sweet)

Bad Rabbits – 1979 (Smashing Pumpkins)

Will Dailey – I Would Die 4 You (Prince)

Sarah Rabdau and the Self-Employed Assassins – Running Up The Hill (Kate Bush)

Eddie Japan – First of the Gang To Die (Morrissey)

Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Detroit Rock City (KISS)

Gang Green – Voices Carry (Til Tuesday)

Petty Morals – Let’s Go (The Cars)

The Appreciation Post – The Stroke (Billy Squier)

Abbie Barrett – Atom Bomb (Walter Sickert and the Army of Broken Toys)

Weakened Friends – Hate Mail
-with J. Mascis

J. Mascis – Fade Into You (Mazzy Star)

Aaron Perrino – Call Your Boyfriend (Robyn)

Salem Wolves – I Put A Spell On You (Screamin’ Jay Hawkins)

Parlour Bells – Classic Girl (Jane’s Addiction)

Do Not Forsake Me Oh My Darling – First We Take Manhattan (Leonard Cohen)

The Elderly – Live and Let Die (Wings)

David Age and the Regrets – 0308
–new release Bury The Bones, out in October
https://davidageandtheregrets.bandcamp.com/releases

Sexcrement – We Die Young (Alice In Chains)

