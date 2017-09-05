Boston Emissions 9/3/17: Boston Under Cover + Weakened Friends, Abbie Barrett, David Age and the Regrets

L I N K S
Local Songs of the Week + 9/3/17
Lonely Leesa and the Lost Cowboys – Reckless
Magen Tracy and the Missed Connections – Color The Air
Mister Vertigo – No Myth
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, September 3, 2017
Damone – Wasted Years (Iron Maiden)
Quintaine Americana – Rebel Yell (Billy Idol)
We’re All Gonna Die – That Smell (Lynyrd Skynrd)
The Charms – Sick As A Dog (Aerosmith)
Jenny Dee and the Deelinquents – Fox on the Run (Sweet)
Bad Rabbits – 1979 (Smashing Pumpkins)
Will Dailey – I Would Die 4 You (Prince)
Sarah Rabdau and the Self-Employed Assassins – Running Up The Hill (Kate Bush)
Eddie Japan – First of the Gang To Die (Morrissey)
Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Detroit Rock City (KISS)
Gang Green – Voices Carry (Til Tuesday)
Petty Morals – Let’s Go (The Cars)
The Appreciation Post – The Stroke (Billy Squier)
Abbie Barrett – Atom Bomb (Walter Sickert and the Army of Broken Toys)
Weakened Friends – Hate Mail
-with J. Mascis
J. Mascis – Fade Into You (Mazzy Star)
Aaron Perrino – Call Your Boyfriend (Robyn)
Salem Wolves – I Put A Spell On You (Screamin’ Jay Hawkins)
Parlour Bells – Classic Girl (Jane’s Addiction)
Do Not Forsake Me Oh My Darling – First We Take Manhattan (Leonard Cohen)
The Elderly – Live and Let Die (Wings)
David Age and the Regrets – 0308
–new release Bury The Bones, out in October
https://davidageandtheregrets.bandcamp.com/releases
Sexcrement – We Die Young (Alice In Chains)