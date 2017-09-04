Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 4 in Classic Rock History

Black Sabbath rocked the Cape Cod Coliseum on this night in 1978 with a young Van Halen opening. Sabbath’s members were sparring with each other and doing way too much partying at the time, which hurt their live shows. What album was Black Sabbath supporting?

ANSWER: “Never Say Die!” (Ozzy left after that tour)

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 4, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1965 : It was a bad day for The Who, when their equipment van was ripped off with over $10-thousand dollars in equipment inside. It happened in London while Pete and Roger were in a store shopping for a guard dog.

: It was a bad day for The Who, when their equipment van was ripped off with over $10-thousand dollars in equipment inside. It happened in London while Pete and Roger were in a store shopping for a guard dog. 1965 : “Help!” went to number one for The Beatles.

: “Help!” went to number one for The Beatles. 1987: It was a triple gold record day for The Grateful Dead with these albums all certified for sales of over 500,000 copies: “In the Dark”, “Shakedown Street” and “Terrapin Station”.

Checking the WZLX ticket stash…