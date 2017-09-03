Hurricane Harvey: Help Those Affected in Texas - Red Cross Donation Site

Sunday Morning Blues: September 3rd, 2017

(Photo: Tim Staskiewicz/WZLX.com)

It’s the birthday of the legendary late guitarist, singer and major songwriter Freddie King! Happy birthday wishes started off the show!

Going Down
Hideaway: The Best of…
Freddie King

I’m Tore Down
From the Cradle
Eric Clapton

Hideaway/Rude Mood
Live at Montreux 1982 & 1985
Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble

The Palace of the King
In the Palace of the King
John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers

My Credit Didn’t Go Through
Burglar
Freddie King

Snakes
Signs
Jonny Lang

Going Home
White Sugar
Joanne Shaw Taylor

Don’t Care How Long You Been Gone
Mississippi Hill Country Blues
R.L. Burnside

Miss Maybelle
Prayer for Peace
North Mississippi All-stars

Hear Me Calling
Stonedhenge
Ten Years After

Hard River to Row
Hard River to Row
Delta Generators

The Sky is Crying
We’re All in This Together
Walter Trout with Warren Haynes

Dust My Blues
The Ultimate Blues Album (Various)
Elmore James

Two Parts Sugar, One Part Lime
Meeting My Shadow
Vanessa Collier

Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers
Tres Hombres
ZZ Top

Catch Me I’m Falling
From the Roots to the Fruits
Nick Moss Band

Bad Contract
The Chicago Way
Toronzo Cannon

Half
The Torch
Ronnie Baker Brooks

My Next Ex-Wife
Deluxe Edition
Little Charlie & the Nightcats

Alimony Blues
Blue Mood
Duke Robillard

Upside of Lonely
Boom!
Tom Hambridge

