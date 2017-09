Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker has died.

The news was announced on Becker’s website, but no other details were provided. Rolling Stone reports that the guitarist missed the group’s July appearance at the Classic East/West festivals due to an unspecified ailment.

Becker started the group with Donald Fagen in 1972, they released nine studio albums and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

He was 67 years old.