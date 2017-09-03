Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 3 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of Grand Funk Railroad drummer Don Brewer, who also plays behind what other veteran classic rocker who is coming to Boston this month?

ANSWER: Bob Seger

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 3, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1970 : Al Wilson of Canned Heat was found dead in the back yard of fellow Canned Heat member Bob “the Bear” Hite. Wilson was found in a sleeping bag with a bottle of sleeping pills in his pocket. Wilson was originally from Arlington, MA and majored in Music at B.U. After his death he was recognized as one of the world’s foremost authorities on the blues.

