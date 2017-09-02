Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 2 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1971 the Grateful Dead released their second double-live album, entitled “The Grateful Dead.” What was the first one from 1969 called?

ANSWER: “Live Dead”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 2, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

