The Toyotathon Senseless Survey

Kevin rang up another unsuspecting victim this morning from the Backyard Bash at the Johnson’s house in Saugus.

Is ordering fajitas a cry for attention? Are you making any special Toyotathon plans? Have you introduced Fireball to your parents, yet? 

These are just a few of the questions Kevin rattled off this morning.. Let’s see how many our unwitting participant can get through before hanging up.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

