Karlson Googles the Top 5 Things to Do in Saugus

Filed Under: Kevin Karlson, Saugus

The show was broadcasting live from the Johnson’s backyard in Saugus this morning, because they won the Backyard Bash & pizza oven.

Kevin hasn’t spent a lot of time in Saugus, so he fired up the Google machine to see what there is to do in town.

What he found was the “Top 5 Things to Do in Saugus.” This list was pretty awful.

Kane’s Donuts came in at #5. Kowloon didn’t make the list. What was #1?

You’ll have to listen to find out.

