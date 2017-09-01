Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 1 in Classic Rock History

In 1983 the Clash’s Mick Jones was asked to leave the group. He would exit and end up doing better than the band. While he formed the successful Big Audio Dynamite, the Clash broke up after releasing what bomb?

ANSWER: The album “Cut the Crap”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 1, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1973 : Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” was released on the film soundtrack “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid”.

1972 : The Rolling Stones sued their former manager Allen Klein for "falsely representing the group with intent to deceive." The band's lawyers asked for $7.5 million in damages.

1983 : The Clash's Mick Jones was asked to leave the group. Joe Strummer and the others felt that Jones had drifted away from the original concept of the band. The guitarist soon surfaced as the leader of Big Audio Dynamite.

1988 : The Tour to Benefit Amnesty International's Human Rights Now! campaign began at London's Wembley Stadium. Performers included Bruce Springsteen, Peter Gabriel and Sting.

1998: David Bowie opened his own on-line internet service provider business, bowie.net.

