Cell Phone Video Senseless Survey

This woman went from happy to mad in short amount of time Kevin had her on the phone for the survey this Thursday morning.

It started off with asking about Coinstar and Slim Jim’s which made the woman question Kevin so he gave his usual spiel and then asked if she knew never to trust someone who whistles all the time. She said it was ridiculous but we like the term senseless.

Carrying on, Kevin then asked about her posture and if she would use the gym in prison. She wanted to hang up immediately but Kevin kept her on to squeeze in a few questions about watching videos on cell phones, hunger strikes and….we’ll have to listen to how she hung up.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.