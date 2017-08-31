Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: August 31 in Classic Rock History

The Dire Straits album “Brothers in Arms” began a nine-week run at #1 on the U.S. album chart. There were four singles released in this country from that album. Can you name them?

ANSWER: “So Far Away,” “Money for nothing,” “Brothers in Arms,” and “Walk of Life”

