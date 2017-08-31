Hurricane Harvey: Help Those Affected in Texas - Red Cross Donation Site

Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: August 31 in Classic Rock History

Guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits, plays his Gibson Les Paul guitar while performing during Live Aid concert for famine relief at Wembley Stadium in London, England July 13,1985.
(AP Photo)

The Dire Straits album “Brothers in Arms” began a nine-week run at #1 on the U.S. album chart. There were four singles released in this country from that album. Can you name them?

ANSWER: “So Far Away,” “Money for nothing,” “Brothers in Arms,” and “Walk of Life”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 31, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • Happy Birthday to Van Morrison.
  • 1969: This day marked the beginning of the 2nd annual Isle of Wight Festival in England which included the performances of Bob Dylan, The Band, The Moody Blues, and The Who.
  • 1976: A judge ruled that George Harrison was guilty of subconsciously plagiarizing the melody from The Chiffons’ “He’s So Fine” when composing his own single “My Sweet Lord.”
  • 1986: Aerosmith played Sullivan Stadium on this day in 1986 on their “Back in the Saddle Tour”.
  • 1989: The Rolling Stones opened their 1st concert tour in 8 years before 50,000 fans in Philadelphia.
  • 1990: At the memorial service for Stevie Ray Vaughan, who had died in a helicopter crash four days earlier, Jackson Browne, Stevie Wonder and Bonnie Raitt sang “Amazing Grace.”
  • In the WZLX ticket stash: Yes played the Boston Garden for a second night in 1978, in 1986 Aerosmith was at Sullivan Stadium in Foxboro and the Black Crowes rocked the Orpheum in ‘92.
