Bob Socci Talks Upcoming Patriots Season with Karlson & McKenzie

Tonight is the last preseason game for the Super Bowl Champs New England Patriots so we decided to have your voice of the Patriots Bob Socci in studio to talk about what’s been going on with himself.

The guys talked to Bob about Super Bowl rings, Kraft heading to the Mayweather/McGregor fight, secretly hoping Zo would get fired(in jest), if it’s too soon to buy your ticket to the Super Bowl and how the NFL owners gave to help out with natural disaster known as Hurricane Harvey.

Hear Bob and try to get pumped for the last preseason game where all the great bench players go to shine.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.