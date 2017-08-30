Hurricane Harvey: Help Those Affected in Texas - Red Cross Donation Site

Karlson & McKenzie Have the “Details” of the New iPhone

Filed Under: IPhone, iphone 8
Photo: Pixabay

The new iPhone 8 is starting to make the rounds on social media from the release date to speculation of what will be on it for features.

Well, K&M have got all the details from what it will look like, no more home button, no more finger print but facial stuff in it’s place.

Some of the new features though include scents, a goat edition and if it’s preventable to be hacked by Russia….maybe.

Take a listen.

