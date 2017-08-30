Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: August 30 in Classic Rock History

In 1973 the Doors called it quits after two unsuccessful albums without their late singer Jim Morrison. What were the names of those albums?
ANSWER: “Other Voices” and “Full Circle”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 30, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1969: Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin, Canned Heat, Santana and others played the three-day International Pop Festival at the Dallas Speedway in Texas with an audience of 120,000.
- 1972: John and Yoko staged a very successful benefit concert. “One On One” was an all-star night of music at Madison Square Garden. It was John Lennon’s first solo concert appearance and it raised a quarter million dollars.
- 1973: The Doors called it quits after two unsuccessful albums without their late singer Jim Morrison.
- 1981: The Stones released the album “Tattoo You.”
- 1988: Julianne Phillips filed for divorce from her rock star husband Bruce Springsteen.
- 1993: Adam Clayton of U2 and Naomi Campbell postponed their wedding for a year citing work commitments. The two never married.
- 1999: The restored version of the Beatles animated film “Yellow Submarine” had its world premiere in Liverpool.
