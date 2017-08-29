What’s Going On in the McKenzie Household?

Pete had to inform us today that his wife looks so battered that he has to tell people that they aren’t in the middle, nor ever was in a domestic dispute that caused any of the bruises on her.

Pete explained that they were in the middle of moving a bookcase when Sandy was carrying some books upstairs that was too many. She fell only 4 steps up right after Pete told her to stop. She fell on a bookcase which broke it which caused bruises all over including her ribs. She cannot breathe fully in this condition.

Pete went into a Travolta impression asking for Sandy to make dinner but followed up saying she’s lucky she didn’t hit her head.

Heather said there are easier ways to stop reading in your house.

