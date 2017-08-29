There’s a Mole In the Karlson Household

Kevin was surprised to learn yesterday that he has a surprise appointment with a dermatologist. He didn’t know why until he found out that a massive mole on his back can now be seen through his shirt.

Pete and Heather haven’t noticed it but Jackson has. The show had him stand up to look and see if they can witness it.

Kevin brought his wife on to talk about it because she was the one that set this all up. She said she had enough when his daughter pointed it out the other day. Kevin brought up how he had it looked at years ago and it was brushed off.

Well, it’s getting taken off tomorrow. The Doctor doing it is even a listener. Kevin then brought up other skin ailments he has which he wants to address.

Hear the reaction from the show and the text line regarding the mole in the Karlson household that will soon be exterminated.

