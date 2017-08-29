The Crappy Cell Signal Senseless Survey

Kevin wasn’t sure if the man he dialed up could hear him because the connection sounded really bad.

With that said, he launched into the survey asking do you like to skip when no one is looking and have you ever said “whoever denied it, supplied it?” Both were No’s from the caller on the phone.

One disappointing sentence Kevin read, “This next song is from our new album”, the guy wanted to know what’s up with the survey. He also asked if his grandmother fantasizes about Dr. Phil, the caller said she was dead. This didn’t phase Kevin nor the caller but once Kevin brought up nicknames for people in the neighborhood, the caller asked what he was trying to accomplish here.

The man finally hung up after a question regarding ice cream. Might have hit close to home like it did for Pete.

