Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: August 29 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1966, the Beatles gave their last concert in front of a paying crowd at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. What was their final song?

ANSWER: A cover of little Richard’s 50’s hit “Long Tall Sally”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 29, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1959: Future Beatles John and Paul joined George onstage for the 1st time at the opening of the Casbah Club in Liverpool.

1965: A Beatles concert at the Hollywood Bowl was recorded and later combined with selections from a show at the same venue in 1964. The resulting album Live at the Hollywood Bowl was released on this day in 1977.

1966: The Beatles played their final concert in front of a paying crowd at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

1970: The 3 day Isle of Wight Festival began. Performers included Free, Jimi Hendrix, The Who, The Doors, Bob Dylan & more.

1977: Three people were arrested for trying to steal Elvis Presley's body, which had been buried at a Memphis Cemetary only a week & a half earlier. Elvis's father arranged for his son to be removed and reburied on the grounds of Graceland after the episode.

1990: The Grateful Dead announced that keyboardist Vince Welnick would replace Brent Mydland, who had died a month earlier from a drug overdose.

