I Don’t Have Time For This Senseless Survey

Kevin dialed up the phone this morning with fat little fingers and was able to get a hold of someone on the first try on a Monday morning.

This woman seemed to be in a mood already based on the fact she said “Questions about what…” to Kevin after he said he wouldn’t keep her long. So he was off and running with questions like is your retirement plan to find a bag of money on the side of the road to how many times is she tucked in at night. She couldn’t believe he was serious.

Kevin asked her if she feared contracting “Beatlemania” and she had no clue what that was so Kevin told her to Google it. When Kevin asked about no one eating seafood in their house because they don’t trust the ocean, she replied back she was pescatarian. This through Kevin for a loop because he thought she said Episcopalian.

Kevin moved on to ask about Kung Fu fighting, watermelons, refrigerator and smart water, and she finally hung up on something you’ll have to listen for.

