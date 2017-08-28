Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: August 28 in Classic Rock History

Paul and Linda McCartney had a baby girl named Mary on this day in 1969.She appeared on the cover of what album?

ANSWER: “McCartney” (Paul’s first solo album)

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 28, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: Paul and Linda McCartney became proud parents of a new baby girl named Mary and born in London.

Paul and Linda McCartney became proud parents of a new baby girl named Mary and born in London. 1986: Don Henley, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks and Neil Young headlined a concert in Long Beach, California to raise lobbying money for a law targeting polluters.

Don Henley, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks and Neil Young headlined a concert in Long Beach, California to raise lobbying money for a law targeting polluters. 1997: Genesis celebrated the release of their album Calling All Stations, their first studio album in six years and their first without Phil Collins, with an unplugged performance at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. The album was not a success.

Checking the WZLX ticket stash…