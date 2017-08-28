Boston Emissions 8/27/17: No Small Children, Field Day, Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections, Contact, Dark Wheels, Local Songs of the Week

L I N K S

Email Boston Emissions (please read submissions info)

Follow Boston Emissions +Facebook | +Twitter | +Instagram | +Tumblr | Local Music Venues | Rock & Roll Rumble | Anngelle



Local Songs of the Week + 8/27/17

Lonely Leesa and the Lost Cowboys – Reckless



Blindspot – Voices

Mister Vertigo – No Myth

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, August 27, 2017

Loveless – Go

Loveless – Gift to the World

Aaron Lippert – Beautiful Boy

Backwards Dancer – I Saw Your Spirit

Animal Flag – Jealous Lover

–Nov 9 Middle East Cambridge

no hope / no harm – The Living Wage

–bass player wanted

Airport – I Got Love

Test Meat – If You Wanna

–Sept 9 at Koto Salem Mass

Justine and the Unclean – Passive Aggressive Baby

–Mon, Aug 28 at ONCE Lounge, Somerville with Lee Harrington from the Neighborhoods + Scott Pittman, Tom Baker, Jay Allen

Magen Tracy and the Missed Connections – Color The Air

-Video is coming this week

–Mon, Sept 4 at Brighton Music Hall, Allston for 3rd Annual Do617 Allston Christmas Party with Marcela Cruz, Latrell James, Elephants, Glass Half Empty -Video is coming this week–Mon, Sept 4 at Brighton Music Hall, Allston for 3rd Annual Do617 Allston Christmas Party with Marcela Cruz, Latrell James, Elephants, Glass Half Empty

https://magentracy.bandcamp.com/track/color-the-air



Dark Wheels – Everett Station

–Thurs, Sept 14 at Plough and Stars, Cambridge with Newfane



No Small Children live

-Radio

-I Don’t Want It

-Hold Tight I’m Flying

-I Don’t Believe What You Say

No Small Children – Ghostbusters



Contact – Gravekeeper







Field Day live

-Finished With The You

– A Gun

-Let You Go

-Born A Wonder

-The Golden State

Petty Morals – Saturday Nights Slacks

–Off brand new EP, F*ck You, Let’s Party is coming in October.