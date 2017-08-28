Boston Emissions 8/27/17: No Small Children, Field Day, Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections, Contact, Dark Wheels, Local Songs of the Week

L I N K S
Local Songs of the Week + 8/27/17
Lonely Leesa and the Lost Cowboys – Reckless
Blindspot – Voices
Mister Vertigo – No Myth
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, August 27, 2017
Loveless – Go
Loveless – Gift to the World
Aaron Lippert – Beautiful Boy
Backwards Dancer – I Saw Your Spirit
Animal Flag – Jealous Lover
–Nov 9 Middle East Cambridge
no hope / no harm – The Living Wage
–bass player wanted
Airport – I Got Love
Test Meat – If You Wanna
–Sept 9 at Koto Salem Mass
Justine and the Unclean – Passive Aggressive Baby
–Mon, Aug 28 at ONCE Lounge, Somerville with Lee Harrington from the Neighborhoods + Scott Pittman, Tom Baker, Jay Allen
-Video is coming this week
–Mon, Sept 4 at Brighton Music Hall, Allston for 3rd Annual Do617 Allston Christmas Party with Marcela Cruz, Latrell James, Elephants, Glass Half Empty
https://magentracy.bandcamp.com/track/color-the-air
Dark Wheels – Everett Station
–Thurs, Sept 14 at Plough and Stars, Cambridge with Newfane
No Small Children live
-Radio
-I Don’t Want It
-Hold Tight I’m Flying
-I Don’t Believe What You Say
No Small Children – Ghostbusters
Contact – Gravekeeper
Field Day live
-Finished With The You
– A Gun
-Let You Go
-Born A Wonder
-The Golden State
Petty Morals – Saturday Nights Slacks
–Off brand new EP, F*ck You, Let’s Party is coming in October.
