Boston Emissions 8/27/17: No Small Children, Field Day, Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections, Contact, Dark Wheels, Local Songs of the Week

Local Songs of the Week + 8/27/17

Lonely Leesa and the Lost Cowboys – Reckless

Blindspot – Voices

Mister Vertigo – No Myth

 

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, August 27, 2017

 

Loveless – Go

Loveless – Gift to the World

Aaron Lippert – Beautiful Boy

Backwards Dancer – I Saw Your Spirit

Animal Flag – Jealous Lover
–Nov 9 Middle East Cambridge

no hope / no harm – The Living Wage
–bass player wanted

Airport – I Got Love

Test Meat – If You Wanna
–Sept 9 at Koto Salem Mass

Justine and the Unclean – Passive Aggressive Baby
–Mon, Aug 28 at ONCE Lounge, Somerville with Lee Harrington from the Neighborhoods + Scott Pittman, Tom Baker, Jay Allen

 Magen Tracy and the Missed Connections – Color The Air
-Video is coming this week
–Mon, Sept 4 at Brighton Music Hall, Allston for 3rd Annual Do617 Allston Christmas Party with  Marcela Cruz, Latrell James, Elephants, Glass Half Empty
https://magentracy.bandcamp.com/track/color-the-air


Dark Wheels – Everett Station
–Thurs, Sept 14 at Plough and Stars, Cambridge with Newfane

No Small Children live
-Radio
-I Don’t Want It
-Hold Tight I’m Flying
-I Don’t Believe What You Say

No Small Children – Ghostbusters


Contact – Gravekeeper


Field Day live 
-Finished With The You
– A Gun
-Let You Go
-Born A Wonder
-The Golden State

Petty Morals – Saturday Nights Slacks
–Off brand new EP, F*ck You, Let’s Party is coming in October.

 

 

