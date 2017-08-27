Sunday Morning Blues: August 27th, 2017

Here we go! Out of our 18th Anniversary show and onto show #937!

Loan Me a Dime

Boz Scaggs

Boz Scaggs

Running Blue

The Power, The Glory, and the Monkey Time

George Stephen Kelly

One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer (2017 solo version)

Party of One

George Thorogood

Sweet to Mama

Movin’ On

Ilana Katz Katz

Swamp

Middle of the Road

Eric Gales

Boogie Chillun

Whiskey & Wimmen (JLH’s Finest)

John Lee Hooker

In Your Town

Live in Europe

Rory Gallagher

Shine your Loving Light

Million Stars

Tim Gartland

Soulshine

Where it All Begins

Allman Brothers Band

Sarah Surrender

Revolution Come…Revolution Go

Gov’t Mule

A Nickel and a Nail

Daily Bread

Corey Harris

Blues Hit Big Town

Magic Touch

John Nemeth

Tell Mama (Single version)

Single

Savoy Brown

Walking the Guitar

Jazzin’ on the Blues

Savoy Brown

Trial By Fire

Pick Your Poison

Selwyn Birchwood

Lazy

Machine Head

Deep Purple