Sunday Morning Blues: August 27th, 2017

Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues
(Photo: Tim Staskiewicz/WZLX.com)

Here we go! Out of our 18th Anniversary show and onto show #937!

Loan Me a Dime
Boz Scaggs
Boz Scaggs

Running Blue
The Power, The Glory, and the Monkey Time
George Stephen Kelly

One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer (2017 solo version)
Party of One
George Thorogood

Sweet to Mama
Movin’ On
Ilana Katz Katz

Swamp
Middle of the Road
Eric Gales

Boogie Chillun
Whiskey & Wimmen (JLH’s Finest)
John Lee Hooker

In Your Town
Live in Europe
Rory Gallagher

Shine your Loving Light
Million Stars
Tim Gartland

Soulshine
Where it All Begins
Allman Brothers Band

Sarah Surrender
Revolution Come…Revolution Go
Gov’t Mule

A Nickel and a Nail
Daily Bread
Corey Harris

Blues Hit Big Town
Magic Touch
John Nemeth

Tell Mama (Single version)
Single
Savoy Brown

Walking the Guitar
Jazzin’ on the Blues
Savoy Brown

Trial By Fire
Pick Your Poison
Selwyn Birchwood

Lazy
Machine Head
Deep Purple

