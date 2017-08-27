Sunday Morning Blues: August 27th, 2017

Here we go! Out of our 18th Anniversary show and onto show #937!
Loan Me a Dime
Boz Scaggs
Boz Scaggs
Running Blue
The Power, The Glory, and the Monkey Time
George Stephen Kelly
One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer (2017 solo version)
Party of One
George Thorogood
Sweet to Mama
Movin’ On
Ilana Katz Katz
Swamp
Middle of the Road
Eric Gales
Boogie Chillun
Whiskey & Wimmen (JLH’s Finest)
John Lee Hooker
In Your Town
Live in Europe
Rory Gallagher
Shine your Loving Light
Million Stars
Tim Gartland
Soulshine
Where it All Begins
Allman Brothers Band
Sarah Surrender
Revolution Come…Revolution Go
Gov’t Mule
A Nickel and a Nail
Daily Bread
Corey Harris
Blues Hit Big Town
Magic Touch
John Nemeth
Tell Mama (Single version)
Single
Savoy Brown
Walking the Guitar
Jazzin’ on the Blues
Savoy Brown
Trial By Fire
Pick Your Poison
Selwyn Birchwood
Lazy
Machine Head
Deep Purple