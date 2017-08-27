Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: August 27 in Classic Rock History

In 1990 Stevie Ray Vaughan died when his helicopter crashed in Wisconsin. He had recorded an album earlier in the year that came out in September. What was the name of that release?

ANSWER: “Family Style,” the album with his brother Jimmie.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 27, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1965: The Beatles met Elvis Presley for the first and only time at his home in Bel Air, California. Elvis joined John and Paul for some impromptu singing and they talked into the night.

