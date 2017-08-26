Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: August 26 in Classic Rock History

In 2007 the Rolling Stones ended their two-year “A Bigger Bang” world tour with a show at London’s O2 Arena. Where did that tour officially begin?

ANSWER: August 21, 2005 at Fenway Park.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 26, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Duane Allman of the Allman Brothers Band began a 10 day recording session with Derek and the Dominos on what would eventually be the Layla album. 1990: It was the final concert performance of Stevie Ray Vaughn. He played Alpine Valley, a ski resort in Wisconsin featuring a closing guitar jam with Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, Robert Cray, and Vaughn’s brother Jimmy. Later, after midnight, Stevie Ray died in a helicopter crash that also took the lives of three of Eric Clapton’s crew and management.

