The NASCAR Senseless Survey

The guy Kevin rang up this Friday edition of sounded polite and agreed to take the survey.

The first senseless question Kevin asked was would you agree the worst crime OJ ever committed was introducing us to the Kardashians? He didn’t agree with that. He was asked if he’d like to get paid like a stripper with cash thrown at him which changed his tone asking what is this again? Kevin reminded him what is was all about.

Kevin went through a few more questions and when he asked about frozen yogurt bringing the boys to the yard, he exclaimed “This is the census?” That didn’t phase Kevin so he kept on a rolling through the questions.

When Kevin asked about Nascar, things quickly went south. Hear how it all ended.

