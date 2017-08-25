Listen to the Last Meal Game and Play Along with Karlson & McKenzie

A man in Florida was executed last night because he was convicted of a couple murders. When someone is executed, that gives us to play The Last Meal Game.

For those that do not know, Heather will find out what the individual that was executed had to eat as their last meal. These meals tend to be special since they are specially requested by the one being executed.

We played audio of Mark Asay crying about the murders claiming only he killed one guy and not another but that’s here nor there. It’s all about what they ate.

Heather out of the gate told K&M there was a theme. They guessed it was all fried which was correct. Hear what they guessed and play along to The Last Meal Game.

