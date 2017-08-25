Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: August 25 in Classic Rock History

Jimi Hendrix played two shows at the Carousel in Framingham in 1968. What band warmed up?
ANSWER: Soft Machine
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 25, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1970: Jimi Hendrix celebrated the official opening of his New York City recording studio Electric Ladyland, although he had first recorded there in July.
- 1970: Elton John made his us debut performance at the Troubador in Los Angeles.
- 1973: Allman Brothers band drummer Butch Trucks broke his leg in an auto accident in Macon, Georgia mere yards from the spot where Duane Allman died in a motorcycle accident two years before.
- 1994: Jimmy Buffett’s seaplane flipped during takeoff at Nantucket and he swan to safety.
- 1994: Across the pond, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant reunited in a London studio to record their MTV Unplugged show. The show was called Unledded.
Checking out the WZLX ticket stash…
- 1968: Jimi Hendrix was at the Carousel in Framingham.
- 1973: Elton John played the Garden.
- 1975: Jefferson Starship was at the Providence Civic Center.
- 1979: The Allman Brothers played the Music Inn in Lenox, MA.