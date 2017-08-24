Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

How Do Reporters Feel About Reporting on Powerball?

Keep in mind that his happened before it was announced that the Powerball winning ticket was actually sold in Chicopee and NOT Watertown!

We had Jackson go to the store where it was initially reported that the winning Powerball ticket of over 700 million dollars was purchased.

Jackson talked to a local reporter from Providence Rosie Woods and a national reporter from Good Morning America Gio Benitez.

Jackson asked them questions from how is their job compared to winning the Powerball to any advice they could give him.

Karlson & McKenzie were surprised the reporters could understand Jackson up until he asked Gio a question that needed repeating.

Hear their perspective from covering the Powerball-mania.

