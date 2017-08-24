It was time for another edition of Does That Make Me A Bad Person and today did not disappoint.

Right out of the gate, Pete read a text sent by someone that did a little cheating do si do with his ex. It was a little hard to follow along but basically this guy got back at his ex by cheating on her after she cheated on him. They didn’t think he was a bad person but he had too much time on his hands.

One caller wanted to know if he was bad for not telling his wife he had strippers at his bachelor party. They did not think so.

This all changed when though when Pete read a text about a man that went to the bathroom on his fiance’s toothbrush after he found out she was cheating on him which also lead to cavities. Yup, you are a bad person sir.

This was followed up by a woman that called in about purposely driving between two lanes to stop people driving in the breakdown lane. Kevin said he does the same thing.

While you are deciding if these people are bad, listen to the rest of the examples that came in.

