Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: August 24 in Classic Rock History

The Allman Brothers Band played the Boston Garden on this night in 1979. This happened in the wake of the group reforming after three years apart. Why did the Allman Brothers Band blow apart in 1976?

ANSWER: Gregg Allman testified against the band’s road manager in a federal drug case, breaking the band’s code of brotherhood.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 24, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1967: The Maharishi Mahesh Yogi spoke at London’s Hilton hotel for a public audience that included the Beatles.

1979: The Cars played New York's Central Park and set a record for drawing the largest crowd there, nearly a half million people. That mark would be broken a year later by Elton John.

1989: An all star performance of Tommy was filmed at Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles which included Elton John, Steve Winwood, Phil Collins and Billy Idol. The performance was broadcast three weeks later.

2008: Jimmy Page was among the performers at the closing ceremonies for the Summer Olympics in Beijing.

