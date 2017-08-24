Assisted Living Senseless Survey

The lucky random survey taker was a woman this morning and Kevin’s first senseless question was about the dark side of stamp collecting. The woman needed it repeated but finally said she didn’t know.

Kevin followed up if she ever hugged her pizza delivery guy and she said no. Kevin asked about parenting is just learning how to have snacks without your kids finding out. She wanted to know who wants this info.

A few more questions down the line, Kevin asked about the eclipse and the woman again wanted to know what was up with all this. He said it’s different questions so he asked what the minimal age requirement is to live in an assisted living community? She didn’t seem to like that question or the texting cat question but held on the line for a few more that baffled her before hanging up during a question about gas. Yes, gas. Take a listen.

