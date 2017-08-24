Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Assisted Living Senseless Survey

The lucky random survey taker was a woman this morning and Kevin’s first senseless question was about the dark side of stamp collecting. The woman needed it repeated but finally said she didn’t know.

Kevin followed up if she ever hugged her pizza delivery guy and she said no. Kevin asked about parenting is just learning how to have snacks without your kids finding out. She wanted to know who wants this info.

A few more questions down the line, Kevin asked about the eclipse and the woman again wanted to know what was up with all this. He said it’s different questions so he asked what the minimal age requirement is to live in an assisted living community? She didn’t seem to like that question or the texting cat question but held on the line for a few more that baffled her before hanging up during a question about gas. Yes, gas. Take a listen.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live