Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

What Does Cleveland Think of the Big Celtics Trade for Kyrie Irving?

Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Celtics, isaiah thomas, Kyrie Irving
(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

We had Jeff Phelps from The Fan in Cleveland on to get his take on the trade that sent Isaiah Thomas and Crowder to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving as the main components.

He doesn’t think the Celtics are improving and believes Boston got worse over this offseason. The guys couldn’t believe it. Jeff said the Celtics are a year or three away and couldn’t believe Danny Ainge traded the pick.

Pete brought up the notion of trading Lebron over Kyrie since Lebron has on year left on his deal. Jeff said he wouldn’t do that either. He really believes that the Cavaliers got the better end of the deal for the team overall than the Celtics did.

Hear him break it down and listen to see if you agree.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live