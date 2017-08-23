What Does Cleveland Think of the Big Celtics Trade for Kyrie Irving?

We had Jeff Phelps from The Fan in Cleveland on to get his take on the trade that sent Isaiah Thomas and Crowder to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving as the main components.

He doesn’t think the Celtics are improving and believes Boston got worse over this offseason. The guys couldn’t believe it. Jeff said the Celtics are a year or three away and couldn’t believe Danny Ainge traded the pick.

Pete brought up the notion of trading Lebron over Kyrie since Lebron has on year left on his deal. Jeff said he wouldn’t do that either. He really believes that the Cavaliers got the better end of the deal for the team overall than the Celtics did.

Hear him break it down and listen to see if you agree.

