Is This Tom? Senseless Survey

Today Kevin found himself ringing up a guy that wanted make sure this was a quick survey.

With that in mind, Kevin’s first senseless question was about Willy Wonka getting a Viking funeral. He responded with I’m sorry, what’s this about and aren’t you supposed to take measurements? Kevin gave him the old BS line about getting to know the surveyors.

Kevin finally went on to ask if he called ahead to restaurants to see if they had Mountain Dew and what French bulldogs really do when they kiss you. The man on the phone asked if this was Tom.

Kevin said he gave his name at the beginning of the survey. The guy hung up shortly after.

Hear how the man finally had enough with his “short” survey

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.