Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: August 23 in Classic Rock History

It is Keith Moon’s birthday today. The madcap drummer of the Who released one solo album and in the album packaging he exposed his butt. What was the album called?

ANSWER: “Two Sides of the Moon”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 23, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1962: John Lennon married art student Cynthia Powell at Mount Pleasant Registry Office in Liverpool with Paul McCartney as best man.

1964: The Beatles played a 29-minute concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

1966: The Beatles performed at Shea stadium in New York City.

1967: The Holiday Inn in Flint, Michigan and later all the motels in the chain prohibited the Who from any future visits after a birthday party held there for Keith Moon during a tour. During the party he drove a Lincoln Continental into the hotel's swimming pool.

1974: John Lennon reported seeing a U.F.O. from the rooftop of his New York CitY apartment.

2004: Queen became the first western rock act to have its albums officially authorized for sale in Iran. Even though lead singer Freddie Mercury was noted for his flamboyance, Queen got the okay from authorities because the late mercury was of Iranian descent.

2004: Jimmy Page became the first musician to be inducted into London's Walk of Fame.

