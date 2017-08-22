The Post Eclipse Senseless Survey

A day after the eclipse, people are still picking up their phones for the Survey so there’s that.

The first senseless question Kevin asked the woman today if she would like to the President go shirtless like Putin? She said no immediately.

The next questions about going to a customer cutting hair salon and wandering into a sunset went by including if she ate the outside of a pineapple. She couldn’t tell if Kevin was serious or not so when she was asked about the second rule of Fight Club, she asked how it pertained to her. He followed up with if she had a fear of dying on the toilet. She said it’s not her fear.

She really started to get distant and didn’t want to answer questions eventually hanging up when asked about a birth control test.

