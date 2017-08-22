Ozzy Osbourne Performed ‘Bark at the Moon’ During Solar Eclipse

By Hayden Wright

While Bonnie Tyler was performing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” on a cruise ship with DNCE, Ozzy Osbourne descended on Illinois to perform at a spot where citizens experienced the longest duration of totality. His song of choice for the momentous occasion? “Bark at the Moon,” of course.

Related: Watch Bonnie Tyler Perform ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ with DNCE

The gig took place at Moonstock Festival in Carterville, IL, the state’s southernmost corner where fans gathered to watch the Prince of Darkness in near-total darkness. The set began in broad daylight and throughout Ozzy’s performance, the sunlight waned and crowds experienced the path of totality firsthand. Osbourne’s set lasted through the entirety of the eclipse—and, as Loudwire notes, couldn’t have been timed more perfectly.

Watch Ozzy’s performance here: