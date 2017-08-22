Kevin Doesn’t Think The Solar Eclipse Was a Big Deal

Kevin admitted he was sleeping during the solar eclipse yesterday. We played various audio of people throughout the country including a little kid in Oregon flipping out when it went totally dark.

Heather and Pete are looking into the next eclipse in 2024 they said including Heather’s sister for her 40th. One guy compared the eclipse to looking like a diamond ring. Pete’s daughter Sam got into the Eclipse fun…kind of. She heard if you take a selfie, you can see the eclipse but she was disappointed.

Heather brought up how animals started to do different things when it happened but speculated it could’ve been because of the screaming people. When we got to audio of an NBC reporter, Kevin had enough. He wanted to know what’s the big deal. He doesn’t get it.

The nude pictures that were released yesterday did more for Kevin than the eclipse.

Hear them break it down.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.