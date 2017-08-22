Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: August 22 in Classic Rock History

In 1987, Roger Waters brought RADIO K.O.A.S to Great Woods. He presented a stage show based on that solo album, which was what number solo release for him?

ANSWER: #3. “The Pros and cons of Hitchhiking” (1984) and “The Body” (1970) preceded this solo effort.

1968: One day short of their 6th anniversary, Cynthia Lennon filed for divorce from John Lennon

1969: The Beatles were together in one room for the last time. They gathered together at John Lennon's home outside London for a photo shoot for the cover of the Hey Jude album.

1970: Neil Young released his third album After the Gold Rush.

1981: The Foreigner 4 album hit #1 in the States.

1987: Bruce Springsteen joined Levon Helm of the Band onstage at Helm's gig in Asbury Park at the Stone Pony.

1992: The members of the Police were united onstage for the first time in 6 years at Sting's wedding reception.

1998: Mark David Chapman, serving a sentence for the murder of John Lennon, stated that he did not want any of the money that would be made from the sale of the Double Fantasy album Lennon autographed for him only hours before he shot and killed the star in December 1980.

