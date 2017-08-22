Boston Emissions 8/20/17: Carissa Johnson, Township, The Fatal Flaw, Lonely Leesa and the Lost Cowboys, Local Songs of the Week

L I N K S

Next Sunday: No Small Children and Field Day

Local Songs of the Week + 8/20/17

3] The Runouts – Static

–Fri, Aug 25 Midway Café, Jamaica Plain with Mercury on Mars, Psychic Dog, Corner Soul

https://therunouts.bandcamp.com/track/static

2] Mister Vertigo – No Myth

https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth

1] Blindspot – Voices



All songs added to the show each week are up for Local Songs of the Week

…….

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, August 20, 2017

Human Sexual Response – Jackie Onassis

-Text request from Norm in Taunton

–Nov 3 House of Blues Boston

Waltham – Summer Nights

The Color and Sound – Graves

The Fatal Flaw – Central Square

–Sept 9 Great Scott The Fatal Flaw, Lannen, The Dirty Dotties

https://thefatalflaw.bandcamp.com/track/central-square-2



Township – Bad Habit

–Sat Aug 26 at Atwood’s, Cambridge

https://township.bandcamp.com/track/bad-habit



Goddamn Drax – Raise ‘Em Up

–Tues Aug 22 ONCE Ballroom The Living End, Goddamn Draculas, Jason Bennett and The Resistance

The Devil’s Twins – Cold Damn Day

Walter Sickert and the Army of Broken Toys – Come Black Magic

–Sat, Aug 26 The Sinclair, Cambridge

Carissa Johnson live

-Deleria

-Badlands

-After All

-You Lost You

-Fuel Heart

–Thurs, Aug 24 at O’Brien’s Allston

…..

usLights – Veiling lights

–Fri Aug 25 ONCE Ballroom Brick + Mortar, The Moms, Thrills, usLights

Les Claypool and Dana Colley – Honey White

Jonathan Richman – New England

Lonely Leesa and the Lonely Boys – Reckless

Matt York – September’s Coming Soon

–Friday, Aug 25 at Marshfield Fair with Will Dailey

Field Day – Let You Go from Go No Go, 2017

–Release show Sept 9 at the Lizard Lounge

When Particles Collide – Fight

–Fri Aug 25 Fury’s Publick House Dover, NH with Petty Morals

Psychic Dog – In The Dark

–Fri, Aug 25 Midway Café, Jamaica Plain with Mercury on Mars, The Runouts, Corner Soul

The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe

Some shows week of Aug 20

Mon Aug 21 Charlie’s Kitchen, Cambridge – Mickey Rickshaw/ Bucky Harris/ Mobina Galore/ Cook Bag

Tues Aug 22 ONCE Ballroom, Somerville – The Living End, Goddamn Draculas, Jason Bennett and The Resistance

Weds Aug 23 Great Scott, Allston – Wolfsmyth, Holy Filth, Iron Will, Demolition Boys

Weds Aug 23 Middle East up, Cambridge – Big Big Buildings, Pulitzer Prize Fighter, Citrusphere, The Furniture

Thurs Aug 24 O’Brien’s, Allston – The Natural Disasters, The Imposters, Jonee Earthquake Band, Carissa Johnson

Fri Aug 25 ONCE Ballroom, Somerville – Brick + Mortar, The Moms, Thrills, usLights

Fri Aug 25 Koto, Salem, Mass – Ladymob, Swivel, Skeleton Beats, Fossy Jaw

Fri Aug 25 Midway Café, Jamaica Plain – Mercury on Mars, Psychic Dog,The Runouts, Corner Soul

Fri Aug 25 Marshfield Fair Will Dailey, Matt York

Fri Aug 25 Fury’s Publick House Dover, NH – When Particles Collide, Petty Morals

Sat Aug 26 Atwood’s, Cambridge – Township

Sept 2 Great Scott, Allston – Choke Up, Rebuilder, Lady Pills, Timeshares

Sept 9 Great Scott, Allston – The Fatal Flaw, Lannen, The Dirty Dotties