Boston Emissions 8/20/17: Carissa Johnson, Township, The Fatal Flaw, Lonely Leesa and the Lost Cowboys, Local Songs of the Week

Next Sunday: No Small Children and Field Day

 

sundaysummersessions Boston Emissions 8/20/17: Carissa Johnson, Township, The Fatal Flaw, Lonely Leesa and the Lost Cowboys, Local Songs of the Week

Boston Emissions Sunday Summer Sessions

Local Songs of the Week + 8/20/17

3] The Runouts – Static
–Fri, Aug 25 Midway Café, Jamaica Plain with Mercury on Mars, Psychic Dog, Corner Soul
https://therunouts.bandcamp.com/track/static

2] Mister Vertigo – No Myth
https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth

1] Blindspot – Voices

All songs added to the show each week are up for Local Songs of the Week

…….

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, August 20, 2017

Human Sexual Response – Jackie Onassis
-Text request from Norm in Taunton
–Nov 3 House of Blues Boston

Waltham – Summer Nights

The Color and Sound – Graves

The Fatal Flaw – Central Square
–Sept 9 Great Scott The Fatal Flaw, Lannen, The Dirty Dotties
https://thefatalflaw.bandcamp.com/track/central-square-2

Township – Bad Habit
–Sat Aug 26 at Atwood’s, Cambridge
https://township.bandcamp.com/track/bad-habit

Goddamn Drax – Raise ‘Em Up
–Tues Aug 22 ONCE Ballroom The Living End, Goddamn Draculas, Jason Bennett and The Resistance

The Devil’s Twins – Cold Damn Day

Walter Sickert and the Army of Broken Toys – Come Black Magic
–Sat, Aug 26 The Sinclair, Cambridge

Carissa Johnson live

-Deleria
-Badlands
-After All
-You Lost You
-Fuel Heart

–Thurs, Aug 24 at O’Brien’s Allston

…..

usLights – Veiling lights
–Fri Aug 25 ONCE Ballroom Brick + Mortar, The Moms, Thrills, usLights

Les Claypool and Dana Colley – Honey White

Jonathan Richman – New England

Lonely Leesa and the Lonely Boys – Reckless

Matt York – September’s Coming Soon
–Friday, Aug 25 at Marshfield Fair with Will Dailey

Field Day – Let You Go from Go No Go, 2017
–Release show Sept 9 at the Lizard Lounge

When Particles Collide – Fight
–Fri Aug 25 Fury’s Publick House Dover, NH with Petty Morals

Psychic Dog – In The Dark
–Fri, Aug 25 Midway Café, Jamaica Plain with Mercury on Mars, The Runouts, Corner Soul

The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe

Some shows week of Aug 20

Mon Aug 21 Charlie’s Kitchen, Cambridge – Mickey Rickshaw/ Bucky Harris/ Mobina Galore/ Cook Bag

Tues Aug 22 ONCE Ballroom, Somerville – The Living End, Goddamn Draculas, Jason Bennett and The Resistance

Weds Aug 23 Great Scott, Allston – Wolfsmyth, Holy Filth, Iron Will, Demolition Boys

Weds Aug 23 Middle East up, Cambridge – Big Big Buildings, Pulitzer Prize Fighter, Citrusphere, The Furniture

Thurs Aug 24 O’Brien’s, Allston – The Natural Disasters, The Imposters, Jonee Earthquake Band, Carissa Johnson

Fri Aug 25 ONCE Ballroom, Somerville – Brick + Mortar, The Moms, Thrills, usLights

Fri Aug 25 Koto, Salem, Mass – Ladymob, Swivel, Skeleton Beats, Fossy Jaw

Fri Aug 25 Midway Café, Jamaica Plain – Mercury on Mars, Psychic Dog,The Runouts, Corner Soul

Fri Aug 25 Marshfield Fair Will Dailey, Matt York
Fri Aug 25 Fury’s Publick House Dover, NH – When Particles Collide, Petty Morals

Sat Aug 26 Atwood’s, Cambridge –  Township
Sept 2 Great Scott, Allston – Choke Up, Rebuilder, Lady Pills, Timeshares
Sept 9 Great Scott, Allston – The Fatal Flaw, Lannen, The Dirty Dotties

