Boston Emissions 8/20/17: Carissa Johnson, Township, The Fatal Flaw, Lonely Leesa and the Lost Cowboys, Local Songs of the Week

Next Sunday: No Small Children and Field Day
Local Songs of the Week + 8/20/17
3] The Runouts – Static
–Fri, Aug 25 Midway Café, Jamaica Plain with Mercury on Mars, Psychic Dog, Corner Soul
https://therunouts.bandcamp.com/track/static
2] Mister Vertigo – No Myth
https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth
1] Blindspot – Voices
All songs added to the show each week are up for Local Songs of the Week
…….
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, August 20, 2017
Human Sexual Response – Jackie Onassis
-Text request from Norm in Taunton
–Nov 3 House of Blues Boston
Waltham – Summer Nights
The Color and Sound – Graves
The Fatal Flaw – Central Square
–Sept 9 Great Scott The Fatal Flaw, Lannen, The Dirty Dotties
https://thefatalflaw.bandcamp.com/track/central-square-2
Township – Bad Habit
–Sat Aug 26 at Atwood’s, Cambridge
https://township.bandcamp.com/track/bad-habit
Goddamn Drax – Raise ‘Em Up
–Tues Aug 22 ONCE Ballroom The Living End, Goddamn Draculas, Jason Bennett and The Resistance
The Devil’s Twins – Cold Damn Day
Walter Sickert and the Army of Broken Toys – Come Black Magic
–Sat, Aug 26 The Sinclair, Cambridge
Carissa Johnson live
-Deleria
-Badlands
-After All
-You Lost You
-Fuel Heart
–Thurs, Aug 24 at O’Brien’s Allston
…..
usLights – Veiling lights
–Fri Aug 25 ONCE Ballroom Brick + Mortar, The Moms, Thrills, usLights
Les Claypool and Dana Colley – Honey White
Jonathan Richman – New England
Lonely Leesa and the Lonely Boys – Reckless
Matt York – September’s Coming Soon
–Friday, Aug 25 at Marshfield Fair with Will Dailey
Field Day – Let You Go from Go No Go, 2017
–Release show Sept 9 at the Lizard Lounge
When Particles Collide – Fight
–Fri Aug 25 Fury’s Publick House Dover, NH with Petty Morals
Psychic Dog – In The Dark
–Fri, Aug 25 Midway Café, Jamaica Plain with Mercury on Mars, The Runouts, Corner Soul
The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe
Some shows week of Aug 20
Mon Aug 21 Charlie’s Kitchen, Cambridge – Mickey Rickshaw/ Bucky Harris/ Mobina Galore/ Cook Bag
Tues Aug 22 ONCE Ballroom, Somerville – The Living End, Goddamn Draculas, Jason Bennett and The Resistance
Weds Aug 23 Great Scott, Allston – Wolfsmyth, Holy Filth, Iron Will, Demolition Boys
Weds Aug 23 Middle East up, Cambridge – Big Big Buildings, Pulitzer Prize Fighter, Citrusphere, The Furniture
Thurs Aug 24 O’Brien’s, Allston – The Natural Disasters, The Imposters, Jonee Earthquake Band, Carissa Johnson
Fri Aug 25 ONCE Ballroom, Somerville – Brick + Mortar, The Moms, Thrills, usLights
Fri Aug 25 Koto, Salem, Mass – Ladymob, Swivel, Skeleton Beats, Fossy Jaw
Fri Aug 25 Midway Café, Jamaica Plain – Mercury on Mars, Psychic Dog,The Runouts, Corner Soul
Fri Aug 25 Marshfield Fair Will Dailey, Matt York
Fri Aug 25 Fury’s Publick House Dover, NH – When Particles Collide, Petty Morals
Sat Aug 26 Atwood’s, Cambridge – Township
Sept 2 Great Scott, Allston – Choke Up, Rebuilder, Lady Pills, Timeshares
Sept 9 Great Scott, Allston – The Fatal Flaw, Lannen, The Dirty Dotties