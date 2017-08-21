Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

The Fry Senseless Survey

Kevin Karlson/WZLX

After a vacation and scrambling for questions, Kevin rang up a guy that sounded like he just waked and baked. The first senseless question was about airbags and people falling. The man was actually interested in the question.

The next few questions about debt though made him question what was going on. When Kevin asked about the difference between food porn and regular porn, he really had to get going. Kevin ramped up the questions including a little M/F/K game with fries. Hear the whole thing and let us know what’s your “favorite” potato.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

