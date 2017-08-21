Pete Had A Pretty Dramatic Vacation

Pete asked us who’s driven their family through a shootout while on vacation and we aren’t talking a sports shootout here. Turns out it was himself.

He was visiting his niece and her husband at a casino checking out the area passing the parking garages. He then went to a public parking area and the square in a big loop. He then heard a bunch of popping noises followed by people running. His daughter told him to get out of here and he thought it was fireworks.

Pete didn’t even tell his family to get down. Kevin and Heather made fun of that for a few. While Pete was leaving the area, cops flew in. We then played audio of the news report talking about the shooting Pete was near. Wow! Listen to the dramatic tale.

