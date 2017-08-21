Kevin’s Brother Is Banking On What For Retirement?

Kevin was visiting his mother and family in Ohio over the vacation break last week. He talked about wiping his mother’s face, drinking ZIMA’s and a race a family member was in. After some drinking one night, Kevin’s brother said he’s banking on his Beanie Baby collection to help him with retirement.

Kevin made his brother take out all the “babies” so he can see what he has. He then recorded his brother saying Beanie Baby collection which was then followed by a huge laugh. Kevin went online to check up on some of the prices of people are paying for these things.

Back to the audio, Kevin’s brother rattled off same names before Kevin asked how embarrassed he was banking on these things. Hear the conversation Kevin had with his brother and described the condition of some of the Beanie Babies plus a caller who cashed in 20 years ago.

