Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: August 21 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of the late Joe Strummer of the Clash. When that English band first appeared in Boston, what venue did they perform at?

ANSWER: The Harvard Square Theater

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 21, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1967: Bob Dylan returned to Columbia Records after leaving the label to work with MGM Records five months earlier. Dylan had signed to MGM for a five-year period, but the label failed to countersign the contract in time, leaving the songwriter free to return to Columbia.

1972: Members of the Jefferson Airplane struggled with police backstage in Akron when the band's road manager called the police "pigs". Paul Kantner was injured slightly and Grace Slick was maced.

1976: Britain's Knebworth Festival played host to a variety of bands. Performing at the open-air site were the Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd & Todd Rundgren's Utopia.

1996: Former Talking Heads lead singer David Byrne sued to prevent the rest of the group from touring as "the Heads." The suit was settled out of court and the Heads allowed to release an album and also tour.

2005: The Rolling Stones launched the A Bigger Bang world tour with the first two concerts in Boston.

