Sunday Morning Blues: August 20th, 2017

(Photo: Tim Staskiewicz/WZLX.com)

This is Sunday Morning Blues show #936! And, since the first show occurred on August 22, 1999, we’re celebrating our 18th Anniversary today!!
We’re playing favorites from the past today – Carter’s choice! Go ahead; have some cake.

Mannish Boy
Hard Again
Muddy Waters

Riding With the King
Riding With the King
BB King and Eric Clapton

I Don’t Wanna Know
Midnight Souvenirs
Peter Wolf

Just Got Paid
Rio Grande Mud
ZZ Top

Evil Twin
Rhythm & Blues
Buddy Guy with Aerosmith

Do You Really Want that Woman?
Soul Live
John Nemeth

Oh Pretty Woman
King of the Blues Guitar
Albert King

Texas Flood
Texas Flood
Stevie Ray Vaughan

Let Me In
Do You Get the Blues?
Jimmie Vaughan

Long as I Got You
Steel
Savoy Brown

Cornbread Moan
Cornbread Moan
Willie J. Laws Band

24-7 Man
Take Your Shoes Off
Robert Cray

You Got the Silver
Shine a Light
Rolling Stones

Two Wheel Horse
Sometime Tuesday Morning
Johnny A

Smokestack Lightning
Blues Masters Vol. 2: Postwar Chicago
Howlin’ Wolf

Lie to Me
Lie to Me
Jonny Lang

Gonna Hurt Like Hell
We’re All in This Together
Walter Trout with Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Boogie Thing
100% Cotton
James Cotton Band

Let Me Get By
Let Me Get By
Tedeschi-Trucks Band

Cradle Rock
A New Day Yesterday
Joe Bonamassa

Messin’ With the Kid
Blues Masters Vol. 4: Harmonica Classics
Junior Wells Chicago Blues Band

Saturday Night, Sunday Morning
Boom Town
Victor Wainwright & the Wildroots

