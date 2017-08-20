Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: August 20 in Classic Rock History

In 1992 U2 began the first of three sold-out concerts at Foxboro Stadium. Who did Bono duet with (virtually via a video) each night?
ANSWER: Lou Reed – on “Satellite of Love”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 21, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- It’s the birthdate of the late Phil Lynott from Thin Lizzy and also one of rock’s greatest vocalists Robert Plant!
- 1968: Cynthia Lennon sued John Lennon for divorce on the grounds of adultery. She found out that Yoko Ono had been living in her home when Cynthia was on vacation.
- 1973: The Stones released “Angie” as a single.
- 1981: Bruce Springsteen played a special concert to benefit Vietnam War veterans at the Los Angeles Sports Arena.
- 1990: Jimmy Page jammed with Aerosmith at London’s Marquee Club, ending with “Immigrant Song”.
- 1996: Carlos Santana received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In the WZLX ticket stash…
- 1977: The Outlaws played Cape Cod Coliseum.
- 1992: U2 began the first of three nights at Foxboro Stadium while on it’s Zoo TV tour.