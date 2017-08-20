Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: August 20 in Classic Rock History

In 1992 U2 began the first of three sold-out concerts at Foxboro Stadium. Who did Bono duet with (virtually via a video) each night?

ANSWER: Lou Reed – on “Satellite of Love”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 21, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

It’s the birthdate of the late Phil Lynott from Thin Lizzy and also one of rock’s greatest vocalists Robert Plant!

1968: Cynthia Lennon sued John Lennon for divorce on the grounds of adultery. She found out that Yoko Ono had been living in her home when Cynthia was on vacation.

Cynthia Lennon sued John Lennon for divorce on the grounds of adultery. She found out that Yoko Ono had been living in her home when Cynthia was on vacation. 1973: The Stones released “Angie” as a single.

The Stones released “Angie” as a single. 1981: Bruce Springsteen played a special concert to benefit Vietnam War veterans at the Los Angeles Sports Arena.

Bruce Springsteen played a special concert to benefit Vietnam War veterans at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. 1990: Jimmy Page jammed with Aerosmith at London’s Marquee Club, ending with “Immigrant Song”.

Jimmy Page jammed with Aerosmith at London’s Marquee Club, ending with “Immigrant Song”. 1996: Carlos Santana received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In the WZLX ticket stash…