Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: August 20 in Classic Rock History

(Courtesy of Interscope Records)

In 1992 U2 began the first of three sold-out concerts at Foxboro Stadium. Who did Bono duet with (virtually via a video) each night?

ANSWER: Lou Reed – on “Satellite of Love”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 21, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • It’s the birthdate of the late Phil Lynott from Thin Lizzy and also one of rock’s greatest vocalists Robert Plant!
  • 1968: Cynthia Lennon sued John Lennon for divorce on the grounds of adultery. She found out that Yoko Ono had been living in her home when Cynthia was on vacation.
  • 1973: The Stones released “Angie” as a single.
  • 1981: Bruce Springsteen played a special concert to benefit Vietnam War veterans at the Los Angeles Sports Arena.
  • 1990: Jimmy Page jammed with Aerosmith at London’s Marquee Club, ending with “Immigrant Song”.
  • 1996: Carlos Santana received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In the WZLX ticket stash…

  • 1977: The Outlaws played Cape Cod Coliseum.
  • 1992: U2 began the first of three nights at Foxboro Stadium while on it’s Zoo TV tour.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live