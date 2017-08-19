Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: August 19 in Classic Rock History

British rock group Queen in concert, from left to right; Freddie Mercury (Frederick Bulsara, 1946 - 1991), John Deacon, and Brian May. Original Publication: People Disc - HU0463 (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

Happy birthday to Queen bassist John Deacon. What is he up to these days?

ANSWER: He is completely retired from the music business.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 19, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • Happy birthday to Deep Purple singer Ian Gillian and Queen bassist John Deacon.
  • 1969: Speaking of Ginger Baker, the Blind Faithalbum went gold.
  • 1980: 1400 fans rioted in Toronto whenAlice Coopericon1 Carter Alans Rock n Roll Diary: August 19 in Classic Rock History was forced to cancel a concert due to illness.
  • 1997: Fleetwood Mac’s classic lineup of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham released the live reunion album The Dance.

In the WZLX ticket stash…

  • 1978: George Thorogood and the Destroyers played M.I.T’s Kresge Auditorium. That same night Styx hit the cape cod coliseum.
  • 1992: It was the Allman Brothers Band at Great Woods
  • 1994: The Allman Brothers led the H.O.R.D.E. tour to Old Orchard Beach in Maine.
