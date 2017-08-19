Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: August 19 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Queen bassist John Deacon. What is he up to these days?

ANSWER: He is completely retired from the music business.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 19, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy birthday to Deep Purple singer Ian Gillian and Queen bassist John Deacon.

1400 fans rioted in Toronto when was forced to cancel a concert due to illness. 1997: Fleetwood Mac’s classic lineup of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham released the live reunion album The Dance.

