Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 18 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1966 the Beatles invaded Suffolk Downs Racetrack! What future lead singer told Carter Alan in an interview that he hopped the fence with some friends to see the show?

ANSWER: Brad Delp – future (at the time) lead singer for Boston and Beatlejuice.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 18th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1977: The Police played Rebecca’s in Birmingham, England, the group’s first gig.

1982: The city of Liverpool had a Beatles celebration to honor their favorite sons. The hometown honored the bandmembers by renaming four city streets after them: Paul McCartney Way, John Lennon Road, Ringo Starr Drive & George Harrison Circle.

1989: Aerosmith's " Love In An Elevator " was released and one year later the band headlined the "Monsters of Rock" Festival at Castle Donington in England. Jimmy Page jumped onstage and jammed with Aerosmith on "Train Kept A Rollin'."

1997: The Rolling Stones announced their "Bridges to Babylon" tour in grand style. the band rode up to a press conference at the Brooklyn Bridge in a red '55 Cadillac with Mick Jagger at the wheel!

